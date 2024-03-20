HPQ Silicon (CVE:HPQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.19

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 88093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

HPQ Silicon Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of C$73.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.37.

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon and silica products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers, and hydrogen applications; and carbon particles for capacitor applications.

