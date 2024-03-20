Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to $10.50 at Raymond James

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) had its price objective raised by analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 53.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $6.82. 703,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.94. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $7.01.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 475.3% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,602,687 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,407,000 after buying an additional 3,802,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 517.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543,730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,967,000 after buying an additional 2,970,160 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,618,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,998,581 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,083,000 after buying an additional 2,630,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,000,946 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,627 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

