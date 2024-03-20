Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to $10.50 at Raymond James

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) had its price objective raised by analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 53.96% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $6.82. 703,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.94. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $7.01.
Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
