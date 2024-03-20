HUNT (HUNT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $88.55 Million

HUNT (HUNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, HUNT has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. HUNT has a market capitalization of $88.55 million and $7.22 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT token can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000705 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
HUNT Token Profile
HUNT launched on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 198,912,688 tokens. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town. The official message board for HUNT is news.hunt.town.
HUNT Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.
