Hyperfine (HYPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect Hyperfine to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hyperfine Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:HYPR opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $84.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35. Hyperfine has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $3.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyperfine

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYPR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Hyperfine in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hyperfine by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyperfine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Hyperfine during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hyperfine in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hyperfine in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.25 price objective for the company.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. Its products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

