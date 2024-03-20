Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Stock Price Down 4.4% on Insider Selling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $60.44 and last traded at $60.48. Approximately 70,267 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 105,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.29.

Specifically, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $680,932.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,331,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $293,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 378,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,220,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $680,932.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,331,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HY shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Down 4.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.82 and its 200-day moving average is $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,099,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,380,000 after buying an additional 153,950 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 989,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,877,000 after buying an additional 225,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 857,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 589,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,262,000 after acquiring an additional 222,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

