iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Receives C$69.85 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$69.85.

IAG has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

IAG opened at C$86.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.17. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$77.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$93.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$88.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$87.49.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.49 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.95%. Research analysts expect that iA Financial will post 10.3508982 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. iA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.85%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.07, for a total transaction of C$119,091.98. In related news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$86.00 per share, with a total value of C$344,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.07, for a total transaction of C$119,091.98. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

