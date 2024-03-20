Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 293,036 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 769,912 shares.The stock last traded at $17.06 and had previously closed at $17.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Icahn Enterprises Price Performance

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is -220.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Icahn Enterprises by 11.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Icahn Enterprises by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Icahn Enterprises by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

Further Reading

