iExec RLC Achieves Market Cap of $272.09 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $272.09 million and approximately $22.84 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for about $3.76 or 0.00005866 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

iExec RLC Token Profile

RLC is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 3.49674137 USD and is up 2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $22,579,858.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

