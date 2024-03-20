Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Increased to C$90.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$77.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$87.85.

IMO traded down C$0.81 on Wednesday, hitting C$90.46. 530,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$81.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$79.49. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$60.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$92.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.84.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.39. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of C$13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 8.3409091 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

