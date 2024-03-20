Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives $17.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRT. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Sentinus LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -914.16%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

