Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives $17.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRT. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Independence Realty Trust
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance
Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62.
Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -914.16%.
Independence Realty Trust Company Profile
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Independence Realty Trust
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.