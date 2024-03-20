Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Hits New 52-Week High at $123.59

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $123.59 and last traded at $123.48, with a volume of 1530619 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.93.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.25 and a 200 day moving average of $109.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 24,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 37,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

About Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

