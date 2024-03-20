Infosys Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 10,590 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 465% compared to the average volume of 1,874 put options.

Institutional Trading of Infosys

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Infosys by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,099,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480,541 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Infosys by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,209,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,342,000 after acquiring an additional 884,833 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 15.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,819,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Infosys by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,400,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Infosys by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,459,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Infosys in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.76.

Infosys Trading Down 0.4 %

INFY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,407,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,957,874. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.34. The company has a market cap of $77.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. On average, analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

