Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Hits New 12-Month High at $92.53

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $92.53 and last traded at $92.41, with a volume of 190807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IR

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,890,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,246,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $947,143,000 after buying an additional 3,202,973 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,811,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,847,000 after buying an additional 3,119,793 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,671,000 after buying an additional 1,858,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,966,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,089,349,000 after buying an additional 1,323,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.