Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,745 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $10,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 82,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth $401,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

BATS:PJUL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,989 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

