Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR) Shares Sold by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management owned approximately 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KAPR stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.74. The company had a trading volume of 16,355 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.89.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

