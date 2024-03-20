Insider Buying: Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD) Insider Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD – Get Free Report) insider Ewen Crouch acquired 1,000 shares of Corporate Travel Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$17.00 ($11.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,000.00 ($11,184.21).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Corporate Travel Management’s previous Interim dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Corporate Travel Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.32%.

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the procurement and delivery of travel services. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services, as well as accommodation agency services.

