Insider Selling: Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) SVP Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $4.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $926.31. The stock had a trading volume of 232,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,824. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $882.08 and a 200-day moving average of $751.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $121.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $478.77 and a 12-month high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 30.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $1,866,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Walden Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $811.68.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

