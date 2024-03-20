Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.10.

INSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

INSM stock opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. Insmed has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.88.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.15 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 1,167 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $34,216.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 45,120 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $1,328,784.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,538 shares in the company, valued at $11,000,694.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 1,167 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $34,216.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,001 shares of company stock worth $4,154,791 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Insmed in the third quarter worth about $1,820,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Insmed by 898.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 294,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 265,457 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Insmed by 352.5% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 33,969 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Insmed by 8.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,099,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,770,000 after acquiring an additional 88,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Insmed in the third quarter worth about $969,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

