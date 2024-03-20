Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Given Buy Rating at Truist Financial

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on INSP. Mizuho upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.29.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 7.9 %

NYSE INSP traded down $16.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $188.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,764. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.14. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $123.27 and a 1 year high of $330.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.05, for a total transaction of $109,719.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.05, for a total transaction of $109,719.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total value of $2,267,075.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at $561,485.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,844 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,745. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

