Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $191.81 and last traded at $194.74. Approximately 80,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 515,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.45.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INSP shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.29.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.40 and a 200-day moving average of $182.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.05, for a total transaction of $109,719.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total transaction of $2,267,075.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.05, for a total value of $109,719.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,844 shares of company stock worth $2,933,745. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSP. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 668.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

