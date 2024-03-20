Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Up 0.4%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.01 and last traded at $42.22. 20,897,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 44,377,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.05.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Mizuho lowered their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

The company has a market capitalization of $176.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,878,572,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575,084 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

