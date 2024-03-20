Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,939 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPAR. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of IPAR stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.26. 16,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,784. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.03. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.71 and a 1 year high of $161.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $328.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $271,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jean Madar sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $362,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $271,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock worth $808,485 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading

