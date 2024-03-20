Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $1,703,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 59,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.38. 503,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.05. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.66 and a 1 year high of $140.43. The company has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,118. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $962,156.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,742.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,617 shares of company stock valued at $20,784,288 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

