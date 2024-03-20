International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $83.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Wolfe Research started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $82.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $97.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

