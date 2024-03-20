International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Now Covered by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

International Money Express stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.60. 32,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,873. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $26.71. The firm has a market cap of $728.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.72.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $171.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.55 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 42.30%. On average, analysts predict that International Money Express will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Aguilar sold 23,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $500,781.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,955.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the first quarter worth about $24,203,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 1,229.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 571,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 528,139 shares during the period. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,736,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 579.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 434,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 370,191 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 233.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 513,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 359,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

