International Paper (NYSE:IP) Given “Buy” Rating at Truist Financial

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.91% from the stock’s previous close.

IP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

IP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.87. 2,969,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,050,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.26. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $40.34.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $264,418 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,005 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter worth about $144,509,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $94,913,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 310.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,451,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

