International Paper (NYSE:IP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.34

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.34 and last traded at $40.04, with a volume of 1182145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.77.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.

International Paper Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.26. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 0.98.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 225.61%.

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,600 shares of company stock worth $264,418. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after acquiring an additional 218,754 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,005 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,835,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,550,000 after acquiring an additional 25,640 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,847,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,844,000 after buying an additional 35,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

