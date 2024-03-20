Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 118,345.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $356,137,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 42,268.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 610,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,161,000 after purchasing an additional 609,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $641.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,611 shares of company stock worth $21,505,271. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 0.7 %

INTU stock opened at $634.55 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $400.22 and a 52 week high of $671.01. The company has a market cap of $177.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.75, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $642.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $583.65.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

