Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,716 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 2.8% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 118,345.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $356,137,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 42,268.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 610,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,161,000 after acquiring an additional 609,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $634.97. 276,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,827. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $400.22 and a fifty-two week high of $671.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $642.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $583.65. The company has a market cap of $177.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,611 shares of company stock worth $21,505,271 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.52.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

