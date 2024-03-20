Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG traded down $5.85 on Wednesday, hitting $384.68. 339,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,613. The business’s fifty day moving average is $381.38 and its 200 day moving average is $329.22. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.54 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

