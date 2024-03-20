Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) is Banta Asset Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Banta Asset Management LP grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Banta Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Banta Asset Management LP owned approximately 2.69% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 27,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period.

BSJR traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.29. 24,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,603. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $22.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

