Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 1,848,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 1,883,038 shares.The stock last traded at $181.20 and had previously closed at $178.64.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3454 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.
The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.33.
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
