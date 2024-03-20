Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 1,848,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 1,883,038 shares.The stock last traded at $181.20 and had previously closed at $178.64.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3454 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

