Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,209 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 4.5% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 10,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 13,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,261,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $438.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,653,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,464,480. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $304.77 and a 12 month high of $448.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.89.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.