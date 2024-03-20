Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.95

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.95 and last traded at $54.95, with a volume of 10404 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.76.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average is $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 961.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

