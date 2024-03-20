Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 20th (AMH, ARHS, ARMK, ASO, ATEC, BAC, BBIO, BRO, CAL, CHRS)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 20th:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $37.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $14.50 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $37.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $87.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $37.00 to $39.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $40.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $94.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $58.00 to $64.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) had its target price raised by Chardan Capital from $11.00 to $14.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) had its price target boosted by Jonestrading from $52.00 to $56.00. Jonestrading currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $60.00 to $80.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $54.00 to $55.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $140.00 to $150.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $8.00 to $7.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $96.00 to $107.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $355.00 to $405.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group from $5.00 to $4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $195.00 to $200.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $26.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $190.00 to $240.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $52.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $875.00 to $950.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $300.00 to $340.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $13.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $42.00 to $44.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $13.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $9.00 to $10.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $200.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $196.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $215.00 to $230.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $210.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $203.00 to $215.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $93.00 to $97.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $370.00 to $450.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) had its price target boosted by Alliance Global Partners from $1.90 to $2.90. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $100.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $83.00 to $91.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $35.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $18.00 to $19.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $171.00 to $188.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $220.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Just Group (LON:JUST) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 135 ($1.72) to GBX 160 ($2.04). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its target price increased by Argus from $120.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $175.00 to $183.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $2.50 to $1.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $9.50 to $11.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $325.00 to $405.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $420.00 to $440.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $183.00 to $214.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $148.00 to $158.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $13.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $580.00 to $705.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $850.00 to $1,100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $875.00 to $1,000.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $720.00 to $850.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by Argus from $850.00 to $950.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $850.00 to $1,050.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $820.00 to $1,030.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $24.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $75.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,200 ($15.28) to GBX 1,220 ($15.53). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $163.00 to $179.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $150.00 to $160.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $17.00 to $16.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $4.25 to $4.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

South32 (LON:S32) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 370 ($4.71) to GBX 350 ($4.46). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 220 ($2.80). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $44.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $42.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $34.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $34.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $9.00 to $14.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its price target boosted by HSBC Holdings plc from $9.50 to $10.40. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $12.00 to $13.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $10.50 to $12.30. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $13.50. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $19.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $105.00 to $120.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $5.30 to $6.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $171.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $50.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $19.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.