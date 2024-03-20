Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 20th (AMH, ARHS, ARMK, ASO, ATEC, BAC, BBIO, BRO, CAL, CHRS)

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 20th:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $37.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $14.50 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $37.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $87.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $37.00 to $39.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $40.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $94.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $58.00 to $64.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) had its target price raised by Chardan Capital from $11.00 to $14.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) had its price target boosted by Jonestrading from $52.00 to $56.00. Jonestrading currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $60.00 to $80.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $54.00 to $55.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $140.00 to $150.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $8.00 to $7.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $96.00 to $107.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $355.00 to $405.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group from $5.00 to $4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $195.00 to $200.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $26.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $190.00 to $240.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $52.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $875.00 to $950.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $300.00 to $340.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $13.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $42.00 to $44.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $13.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $9.00 to $10.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $200.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $196.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $215.00 to $230.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $210.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $203.00 to $215.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $93.00 to $97.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $370.00 to $450.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) had its price target boosted by Alliance Global Partners from $1.90 to $2.90. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $100.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $83.00 to $91.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $35.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $18.00 to $19.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $171.00 to $188.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $220.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Just Group (LON:JUST) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 135 ($1.72) to GBX 160 ($2.04). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its target price increased by Argus from $120.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $175.00 to $183.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $2.50 to $1.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $9.50 to $11.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $325.00 to $405.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $420.00 to $440.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $183.00 to $214.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $148.00 to $158.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $13.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $580.00 to $705.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $850.00 to $1,100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $875.00 to $1,000.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $720.00 to $850.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by Argus from $850.00 to $950.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $850.00 to $1,050.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $820.00 to $1,030.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $24.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $75.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,200 ($15.28) to GBX 1,220 ($15.53). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $163.00 to $179.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $150.00 to $160.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $17.00 to $16.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $4.25 to $4.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

South32 (LON:S32) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 370 ($4.71) to GBX 350 ($4.46). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 220 ($2.80). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $44.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $42.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $34.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $34.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $9.00 to $14.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its price target boosted by HSBC Holdings plc from $9.50 to $10.40. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $12.00 to $13.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $10.50 to $12.30. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $13.50. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $19.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $105.00 to $120.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $5.30 to $6.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $171.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $50.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $19.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.