IOTA (MIOTA) One Day Volume Hits $35.78 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IOTA has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $925.19 million and $35.78 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003370 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000038 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,191,229,882 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

