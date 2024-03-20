iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Price Up 4.1%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.11. 1,312,983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 9,037,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.54.

The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in iQIYI by 1,117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,356,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,271,000 after buying an additional 15,931,422 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,853,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,956,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in iQIYI by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,603,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324,876 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in iQIYI by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,816,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

