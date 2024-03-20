iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s Largest Position

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 17.7% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $108,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $519.69. 2,145,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,806,601. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $391.09 and a fifty-two week high of $520.78. The firm has a market cap of $402.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.89.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

