iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 9.0% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $519.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $402.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $499.92 and a 200 day moving average of $466.89. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $391.09 and a 1 year high of $520.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

