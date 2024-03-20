iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.6% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $524.67. 5,236,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,860,516. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $391.09 and a 12 month high of $524.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $499.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $466.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

