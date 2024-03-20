iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Raised by FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 17.4% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,101,052,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $521.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,750,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809,665. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $391.09 and a 1 year high of $522.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $499.92 and its 200 day moving average is $466.89. The company has a market cap of $403.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

