iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,155,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,569 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 16.4% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. West Coast Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $125,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.36. 1,362,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,525,676. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.91 and its 200-day moving average is $100.31. The firm has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

