iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Hits New 1-Year High at $117.50

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $117.50 and last traded at $117.41, with a volume of 300694 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.43.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,135,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,441 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15,170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 518,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,889,000 after purchasing an additional 515,490 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4,090.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 436,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,446,000 after purchasing an additional 426,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,846,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,022,000 after acquiring an additional 364,461 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

