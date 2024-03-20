iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Bought by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $504,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 699,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,308,000 after purchasing an additional 23,231 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 242.8% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 62,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.42. The company had a trading volume of 196,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,396. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $84.95 and a twelve month high of $117.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

