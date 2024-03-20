iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Sets New 52-Week High at $89.18

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.18 and last traded at $89.12, with a volume of 454526 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.64.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IUSV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

