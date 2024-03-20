iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,028 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 2.9% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $11,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. OLIO Financial Planning raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12,407.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $113.91. 415,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,972. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $85.91 and a 12 month high of $114.19. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.48 and its 200-day moving average is $102.21.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

