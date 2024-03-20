iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $93.13

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $93.13 and last traded at $93.13, with a volume of 256 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.94.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.52.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 77.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 275,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,621,000 after buying an additional 120,131 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 539,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,548,000 after acquiring an additional 103,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 279.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after acquiring an additional 94,740 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 415.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 82,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,289,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.