iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sets New 52-Week High at $93.13

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $93.13 and last traded at $93.13, with a volume of 256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.94.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.95 and a 200-day moving average of $82.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUSL. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 491.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

