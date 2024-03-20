iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.03

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.03 and last traded at $25.03, with a volume of 449500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average is $24.85.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBDP. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 147,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 27,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 595,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 34,022 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

