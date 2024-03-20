iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.79

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.79 and last traded at $32.72, with a volume of 29556 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.39.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $632.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.64.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISCF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 219.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 83,917 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,094,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 319.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 85,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 64,813 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 45,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 25,055 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 26,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period.

About iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

